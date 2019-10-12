PML-N faces chaos on Moulana march: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N party was facing chaos and divided in parts which were pursuing their own interests

Talking to a private news channel, she said that there was a big difference between Nawaz and Shehbaz statements and the only agenda of PML-N to try to come out Nawaz Sharif behind the bars.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said there was no motive behind the Moulana Fazlur Rehman azadi march and it was proved that the march was not for any cause but for himself and for also freedom of thieves.

Both Federal and Provincial governments would act by constitutionally if they march to Islamabad, she added.