UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Faces Chaos On Moulana March: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:03 PM

PML-N faces chaos on Moulana march: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N party was facing chaos and divided in parts which were pursuing their own interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N party was facing chaos and divided in parts which were pursuing their own interests.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that there was a big difference between Nawaz and Shehbaz statements and the only agenda of PML-N to try to come out Nawaz Sharif behind the bars.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said there was no motive behind the Moulana Fazlur Rehman azadi march and it was proved that the march was not for any cause but for himself and for also freedom of thieves.

Both Federal and Provincial governments would act by constitutionally if they march to Islamabad, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Firdous Ashiq Awan Turkish Lira March Muslim

Recent Stories

Tight security arrangements to be made on Chehlum ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to improve national economy: C ..

2 minutes ago

Allotment of houses under NPHP strats in Lodhran: ..

4 minutes ago

PTI government taking steps to facilitate people: ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Plans to Ask EU to 'Pus ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to improve national economy: C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.