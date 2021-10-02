UrduPoint.com

PML-N Facing Battle For Power In Party: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:40 PM

PML-N facing battle for power in party: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was facing an internal fight for power in the party rank and file which was dividing the party leaders and workers.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Jinnah House here. Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghumman were also present.

The SAPM said that in the upcoming general elections, the PML-N would shatter like a palace of cards.

Dar said that three PML-N members of provincial assembly (MPAs) were in contact with the PTI in Sialkot and their Names would also be disclosed in a few days.

Some days ago, Shehbaz Sharif tried to prove himself the world's most honest man in a press conference, though he had nothing to do with the British court case, Dar added.

The SAPM said, "I wish that Shehbaz Sharif would hold a press conference with the characters of Ramzan Sugar Mills." He said Shehbaz Sharif was not holding any press conference on the ongoing cases in Pakistan. He was not giving any details to the media.

The SAPM said that the government had not submitted any request to the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK to check their accounts. He said that due to corona pandemic and various other reasons, inflation had gripped the entire world.

Dar said that the government was working hard to control price hike.

He said that under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, interest-free loans were being issued. The government was going to give targeted subsidy to the deprived class, which would provide relief to them, he added.

He said that corruption would never be tolerated and the PTI government would not support corrupt people at all.

Dar said that under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP), Rs 17 billion were being spent on replacement of water supply lines, upgradation of sewerage system, supply of state-of-the-art solid waste management machinery, water treatment plants, traffic re-engineering and parks upgradation.

Keeping in view the needs of the next 30 years, work had begun on city master planning, he said. The SAPM said that in Sialkot, 53 schools had been upgraded and given the high school status. Dar said that after a detailed audit, Rs 12 million were recovered from the Education Department Sialkot.

He said that 1,878,000 people have been vaccinated against corona in Sialkot district.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said that there would be one syllabus from 1st to 5th and one syllabus up to matriculation by the next year. He said that the corruption case in DHQ Hospital was being heard by the anti-corruption. Provincial minister said that the corrupt elements would be brought to task, in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Provincial Assembly Traffic Man Price United Kingdom Sialkot Muslim Media All From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

2 hours ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

3 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

3 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.