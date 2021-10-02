PML-N facing battle for power in party: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was facing an internal fight for power in the party rank and file which was dividing the party leaders and workers.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Jinnah House here. Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghumman were also present.

The SAPM said that in the upcoming general elections, the PML-N would shatter like a palace of cards.

Dar said that three PML-N members of provincial assembly (MPAs) were in contact with the PTI in Sialkot and their Names would also be disclosed in a few days.

Some days ago, Shehbaz Sharif tried to prove himself the world's most honest man in a press conference, though he had nothing to do with the British court case, Dar added.

The SAPM said, "I wish that Shehbaz Sharif would hold a press conference with the characters of Ramzan Sugar Mills." He said Shehbaz Sharif was not holding any press conference on the ongoing cases in Pakistan. He was not giving any details to the media.

The SAPM said that the government had not submitted any request to the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK to check their accounts. He said that due to corona pandemic and various other reasons, inflation had gripped the entire world.

Dar said that the government was working hard to control price hike.

He said that under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, interest-free loans were being issued. The government was going to give targeted subsidy to the deprived class, which would provide relief to them, he added.

He said that corruption would never be tolerated and the PTI government would not support corrupt people at all.

Dar said that under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP), Rs 17 billion were being spent on replacement of water supply lines, upgradation of sewerage system, supply of state-of-the-art solid waste management machinery, water treatment plants, traffic re-engineering and parks upgradation.

Keeping in view the needs of the next 30 years, work had begun on city master planning, he said. The SAPM said that in Sialkot, 53 schools had been upgraded and given the high school status. Dar said that after a detailed audit, Rs 12 million were recovered from the Education Department Sialkot.

He said that 1,878,000 people have been vaccinated against corona in Sialkot district.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said that there would be one syllabus from 1st to 5th and one syllabus up to matriculation by the next year. He said that the corruption case in DHQ Hospital was being heard by the anti-corruption. Provincial minister said that the corrupt elements would be brought to task, in this regard.