PML-N Facing Disintegration Due Maryam's Destructive Policies: Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

PML-N facing disintegration due Maryam's destructive policies: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was facing disintegration due to the destructive policies being pursued by its Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz lacked political foresight due to which her party was suffering, he said while addressing a ceremony at Freedom House near Fateh Jang.

He said the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was taking its last breath. He had rightly predicted that the opposition parties would participate in the by-elections and Senate polls, he added.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party had no role in the politics of Punjab.

He said the struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan for dethroning the corrupt would be remembered forever. The people had voted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power for the accountability of those who had plundered national wealth. The corrupt would have to face law for their wrongdoings, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said India was trying to damage Pakistan through its agents and funding, but the armed forces had the capability to foil its nefarious designs.

The minister thanked the Hazaras for ending their sit-in in Quetta. The Pakistan armed forces would protect the nation from such attacks and the country would prosper, he added.

