PML-N facing division, disintegration within party, leadership: Senator Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was facing division and disintegration within party and its leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was facing division and disintegration within party and its leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz always spoke lie before the media regarding her assets and corruption, adding she was trying to keep intact the party through various political activities.

He said the PML-N was divided in different groups and rift was also witnessed among its bigwigs, adding the PML-N members of the parliament and provincial assemblies were disappointed from the unhealthy politics of their leadership that was why; they were ready to join PTI government.

The senator said the people were well-aware about the corruption of PML-N stalwarts, doing politics for protecting their personal interests and they had no concern with the issues of the common people.

Faisal Javed Khan said almost the whole Sharif Family was living abroad and enjoying luxurious life without caring their workers and supporters.

Nawaz Sharif went to London for medical treatment but he was not admitted in any hospital yet, he added.

He said the PML-N leadership had established the properties and assets by doing massive corruption and looting national exchequer ruthlessly during their tenures.