PML-N Failed To Play Its Role In National Politics: Fawad

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

PML-N failed to play its role in national politics: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said key leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has failed to play their due role in national politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was unaware about his role and responsibilities as strong opposition.

He added that the Sharif family had failed to finalize any name as party head among the most favourite list of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz or Shahbaz Sharif yet.

About asset declaration and dual nationality, he stated that it was the responsibility of every member of cabinet and parliament to declare their assets before the election commission.

To a question about the cases of opposition leader, he said Shahbaz Sharif had been facing the corruption cases filed in past regimes.

