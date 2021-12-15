Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had failed to announce Nawaz Sharif's date of return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had failed to announce Nawaz Sharif's date of return.

The PML-N gave different dates but ex-prime minister did not return Pakistan from London, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Sharif family was playing drama through audio-video clips and affidavit to avoid corruption and money laundering cases, he said adding all such tactics were being played by the PML-N to defer court cases.

Commenting on long march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the PDM could not topple the democratic government through long march and sit-in. The PDM, he said, would again face disappointment in its design, he added.

He said the PTI government had made legislation on electronic voting machine, and passed the budget from lower and upper houses without any trouble.

The government did not have any fear from the opposition parties, he said adding the PTI government would complete five-year constitutional term with success.