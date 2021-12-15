UrduPoint.com

PML-N Fails To Announce Nawaz Sharif's Date Of Return: Senator Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:21 PM

PML-N fails to announce Nawaz Sharif's date of return: Senator Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had failed to announce Nawaz Sharif's date of return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had failed to announce Nawaz Sharif's date of return.

The PML-N gave different dates but ex-prime minister did not return Pakistan from London, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Sharif family was playing drama through audio-video clips and affidavit to avoid corruption and money laundering cases, he said adding all such tactics were being played by the PML-N to defer court cases.

Commenting on long march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the PDM could not topple the democratic government through long march and sit-in. The PDM, he said, would again face disappointment in its design, he added.

He said the PTI government had made legislation on electronic voting machine, and passed the budget from lower and upper houses without any trouble.

The government did not have any fear from the opposition parties, he said adding the PTI government would complete five-year constitutional term with success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Long March London Money Muslim Family TV All From Government Court Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for ..

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Majority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defense Spend ..

Majority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill

26 seconds ago
 Sports gala opens at Bahauddin Zakariya University ..

Sports gala opens at Bahauddin Zakariya University

28 seconds ago
 Health dept. teams to administer coronavirus vacci ..

Health dept. teams to administer coronavirus vaccine outside polling stations in ..

29 seconds ago
 Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N ..

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

15 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy, Scholz, Macron Agree to Make Efforts fo ..

Zelenskyy, Scholz, Macron Agree to Make Efforts for Progress in Situation in Don ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.