ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson, Nadeem Afzal Chan while criticizing the opposition said on Tuesday despite of being in the mainstream politics for more than thirty years PML-N had hardly produced any eligible and politically mature politician.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leaders were utterly confused about giving remarks over different verdicts, if any verdict suited them the leader praised judiciary otherwise they created doubts about our judicial system.

"PMLN is one of the old political party since it is in the political field for the last three decades almost, but it does not participate positively in the parliament which is crucial for the welfare of the masses," he remarked.

Both PPP and PMLN created non-issues out of petty problems to defame the government as they did know nothing about mature politics,he stated.