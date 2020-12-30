UrduPoint.com
PML-N, Fazal Dream Of Destabilizing Govt Burst By PPP Bouncer: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the dream of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Maulana Fazalur Rehman to destabilize the government has been shattered by the bouncer of Pakistan People's Party.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said that the balloon of Pakiatan Democratic Movement set up to get personal benefits has already burst.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz, who are not members of the Parliament were the twelfth players in game of politics.

The political unemployment of both leaders has been extended indefinitely, he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

