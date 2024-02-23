PML-N Fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar For PA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Posts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Zaheer Iqbal Channar for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly.
The party has already nominated Maryam Nawaz as the chief minister Punjab.
The Punjab Assembly will meet on Saturday to elect the speaker and deputy speaker to the House during the 42nd session at the assembly chambers. Incumbent Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has convened the PA session at 4 p.m. on Saturday (tomorrow) in the assembly chambers and he'll chair the session.
The PML-N is the majority party in the PA, and its nominees -- Malik Muhammad Ahmed and Zaheer Channar -- have submitted their nomination papers for their election as the speaker and deputy speakers.
On the other hand, Sunni Ittehad Council nominees, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and Moeen-ud-Din Riaz Qureshi have also submitted their nomination papers for the speaker and deputy speaker slots, respectively.
Earlier in the day, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan administered oath to the newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly during which 315 members, including 97 Sunni Ittehad Council members, were sworn in including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
