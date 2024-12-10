PML-N Fighting Rights Of Common Men, Country’s Progress: Ch Naeem
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 07:52 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Central Senior Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Tuesday said that the PML-N has been fighting for the rights of the poor people along with the country's development and prosperity.
In a statement issued by the PML-N Balochistan liaison office, he said that the PML-N is the real saviour party of the people. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to carry forward the vision of Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who has fulfilled his promises made to the people.
He said that due to the government's tireless struggle, Pakistan is becoming a cradle of prosperity and the people are getting ample relief, this process of national development would not be allowed to break.
He said that a handful of elements would not want to see the country progressing, so they are constantly engaged in conspiracies against the country and the government.
He said that the people have rejected the conspiratorial elements and now they are preparing to launch a civil disobedience movement in the country, but the people would reject such a movement like their protest.
