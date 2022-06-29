UrduPoint.com

PML-N Files Appeal Against Orders For Notification Of PA Reserved Seats

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 11:28 PM

PML-N files appeal against orders for notification of PA reserved seats

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal against single bench orders for issuance of notification of new members on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal against single bench orders for issuance of notification of new members on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly.

The PML-N had filed the appeal through Advocate Khalid Ishaq, saying a LHC single bench had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a notification of new MPAs on five reserved seats of Punjab AssemblyThe petitioner-party submitted that the orders were not sustainable in the eyes of the law as these were issued without fulfilling legal requirements.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to set aside the orders for being illegal and also stop its implementation till the final decision on the appeal.

It is pertinent to mention that the single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, had directed the ECP for issuance of the notification on June 27 while allowing a petition filed by Zainab Umar, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA , for the purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan June Muslim Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt believes in transfer of powers to grass-root ..

Govt believes in transfer of powers to grass-root level: governor

1 second ago
 Female searchers deployed at entrance gates of Sup ..

Female searchers deployed at entrance gates of Super Highway cattle market

3 seconds ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Head visits Railway stati ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Head visits Railway station Hyderabad

4 seconds ago
 KMC's Rs 32.21b budget for FY 2022-23 presented

KMC's Rs 32.21b budget for FY 2022-23 presented

6 seconds ago
 Systematic, proactive disaster risk management cru ..

Systematic, proactive disaster risk management crucial to manage ongoing climate ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.