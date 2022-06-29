PML-N files appeal against orders for notification of PA reserved seats

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal against single bench orders for issuance of notification of new members on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal against single bench orders for issuance of notification of new members on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly.

The PML-N had filed the appeal through Advocate Khalid Ishaq, saying a LHC single bench had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a notification of new MPAs on five reserved seats of Punjab AssemblyThe petitioner-party submitted that the orders were not sustainable in the eyes of the law as these were issued without fulfilling legal requirements.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to set aside the orders for being illegal and also stop its implementation till the final decision on the appeal.

It is pertinent to mention that the single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, had directed the ECP for issuance of the notification on June 27 while allowing a petition filed by Zainab Umar, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA , for the purpose.