UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Files Resolution In PA Demanding Of Federal Govt To Provide Container, Tent, Biryani To JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl During Dharna

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

PML-N files resolution in PA demanding of federal govt to provide container, tent, biryani to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl during dharna

PML-N MPA has filed a resolution in Punjab Assembly (PA) secretariat asking the federal government to provide container, biryani and tents to JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman during his dharna in Islamabad

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) PML-N MPA has filed a resolution in Punjab Assembly (PA) secretariat asking the Federal government to provide container, biryani and tents to JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman during his dharna in Islamabad.It has been said in a resolution filed by PML-N MPA Uzma Bokhari in PA that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had pledged to provide containers, biryani and tents to opposition in connection with dharnas.Uzma Bokhari while reminding the government of its promise through her resolution has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is coming to Islamabad at the desire of Imran Khan for staging dharna.

She has taken stance in her resolution that this house assures government the dharna will remain peaceful.

She also held out assurance to government parliament and ptv buildings will not be attacked during the dharna.She has warned if any attempt is made to halt protest dharna through use of force then this can pose a threat to democracy and government should desist from using force.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy From Government PTV Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

15 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

36 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Frida ..

2 minutes ago

AJK begins preparations to celebrate 72nd Founding ..

2 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepts Nawaz's ple ..

2 minutes ago

Home Office Minister Says UK to Deport EU National ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.