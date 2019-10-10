PML-N files resolution in PA demanding of federal govt to provide container, tent, biryani to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl during dharna

PML-N MPA has filed a resolution in Punjab Assembly (PA) secretariat asking the federal government to provide container, biryani and tents to JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman during his dharna in Islamabad

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) PML-N MPA has filed a resolution in Punjab Assembly (PA) secretariat asking the Federal government to provide container, biryani and tents to JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman during his dharna in Islamabad.It has been said in a resolution filed by PML-N MPA Uzma Bokhari in PA that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had pledged to provide containers, biryani and tents to opposition in connection with dharnas.Uzma Bokhari while reminding the government of its promise through her resolution has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is coming to Islamabad at the desire of Imran Khan for staging dharna.

She has taken stance in her resolution that this house assures government the dharna will remain peaceful.

She also held out assurance to government parliament and ptv buildings will not be attacked during the dharna.She has warned if any attempt is made to halt protest dharna through use of force then this can pose a threat to democracy and government should desist from using force.