PML-N Files Writ For Nawaz Name's Removal From ECL: Shehbaz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the PML-N had filed a writ petition before the Lahore High Court for removal of party leader Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) for treatment abroad.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the two-member Lahore High Court (LHC) bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi was hearing the petition and the party would adopt its future course of action in the light of the court decision.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government's demand for submission of an indemnity bond of Rs 7.5 billion for permitting Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment was unjustified as he had not been penalized in any case, including Avenfield flats, Al- Azizia Mills and Hill Metal Establishment.

Such a demand, he said, was not made when former dictator Pervez Musharraf was allowed to go abroad for medical treatment.

He claimed that eminent lawyers of the country had also rejected condition of indemnity bond. The courts had allowed Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment and the PML-N would not accept the condition of indemnity, he added.

The PML-N president said Nawaz Sharif was a three-time prime minister, who had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

"This is due to the prayers of Nawaz Sharif's mother and the nation that no internal bleeding occurred despite platelet counts falling as low as 2,000," he said.

He said the LHC had explicitly directed in its verdict that the ailing Nawaz Sharif could resort to medical treatment at home or abroad.

He thanked Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and other ministers for inquiring after Nawaz Sharif. The Punjab government had accepted that Nawaz Sharif's condition was critical, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif, referring his detractors, said an ICU had been modeled at Nawaz Sharif's residence and he was quite safe there with the best medical treatment.

Stressing serious medical condition of his brother, Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz had been through seven cardiac interventions while he had to undergo an open-heart surgery in 2016. He thanked Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan who had discovered fall in platelet count at the right time.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the PML-N well-wishers for their moral support in highlighting Nawaz Sharif's medical condition.

To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif had returned on July 13, 2018 from London to face trials without any indemnity bond.

