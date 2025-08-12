Open Menu

PML-N Finalizes Independence Day Celebrations Program In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM

PML-N finalizes Independence Day celebrations program in Havelian

Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has said that freedom is a great blessing and free nations always celebrate their Independence Day with grandeur

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has said that freedom is a great blessing and free nations always celebrate their Independence Day with grandeur. He emphasized that both Independence Day and the “Battle of the Path of Truth” should be marked with full enthusiasm.

A meeting of PML-N ticket holders was held at his residence to review preparations for the August 14 celebrations. The meeting was attended by former MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, former National Assembly candidate Malik Mohabbat Awan, former MPA Sardar Fareed, District Abbottabad General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi, former MPA candidate Sardar Khalid, MPA Amna Sardar, MPA Faiza Malik, and other senior party leaders and officials.

