PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday reiterated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) firmly stood by the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Responding to various points raised by lawmakers in Senate, the minister recalled PML-N’s central role in the drafting and passage of the amendment, noting that the then leader of the House Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and the party’s team had actively participated in clause-by-clause deliberations.

He said PML-N continued to uphold the amendment because it was the custodian of its spirit and implementation.

He said that mines and minerals were a devolved subject under the Constitution, with the federation’s role limited to external trade, investment, and agreements. Citing the Reko Diq case, he said Pakistan had faced an $8 billion penalty due to earlier court intervention, but the Federal government later renegotiated the matter.

He explained that while federation-backed companies made the investment, the major share was allocated to Balochistan, whose assembly formally adopted the agreement alongside Parliament. The deal was also validated by the Supreme Court through a presidential reference, he added.

He said that preparations for the next National Finance Commission (NFC) Award were underway, with Article 160 requiring consensus-based decisions. Provincial nominations had been finalized on the Prime Minister’s directions, and a meeting would soon be convened.

The meeting was delayed only due to international engagements such as the UN General Assembly session, he said.

Welcoming Senator Rana Sanaullah to the Upper House, Tarar congratulated him on his election, saying his experience and political wisdom would enrich the House’s proceedings.

He said that it would have been a stronger democratic gesture if opposition members had also extended goodwill.

Regarding recent agreement with Saudi Arabia, he said the government and the people of Pakistan felt proud to be recognized among the “protectors of the Haramain Sharifain.”

He said Pakistan’s global stature had risen, with the Prime Minister receiving invitations from multiple regions and Islamic countries.

About Palestine, he said Pakistan remained committed to the cause of the oppressed Palestinians. He welcomed recent peace initiatives led by Saudi Arabia, GCC states, Egypt, Turkiye, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

He said that even the Palestinian leadership had endorsed the framework under discussion, which gave hope for peace.

The minister said Pakistan’s enhanced diplomatic profile was evident at the UN General Assembly, where Islamic countries condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies.

He urged parliamentarians to appreciate positive achievements that raised Pakistan’s prestige rather than focusing solely on criticism.

