PML-N Firmly Stands By 18th Constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday reiterated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) firmly stood by the 18th Constitutional Amendment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday reiterated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) firmly stood by the 18th Constitutional Amendment.
Responding to various points raised by lawmakers in Senate, the minister recalled PML-N’s central role in the drafting and passage of the amendment, noting that the then leader of the House Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and the party’s team had actively participated in clause-by-clause deliberations.
He said PML-N continued to uphold the amendment because it was the custodian of its spirit and implementation.
He said that mines and minerals were a devolved subject under the Constitution, with the federation’s role limited to external trade, investment, and agreements. Citing the Reko Diq case, he said Pakistan had faced an $8 billion penalty due to earlier court intervention, but the Federal government later renegotiated the matter.
He explained that while federation-backed companies made the investment, the major share was allocated to Balochistan, whose assembly formally adopted the agreement alongside Parliament. The deal was also validated by the Supreme Court through a presidential reference, he added.
He said that preparations for the next National Finance Commission (NFC) Award were underway, with Article 160 requiring consensus-based decisions. Provincial nominations had been finalized on the Prime Minister’s directions, and a meeting would soon be convened.
The meeting was delayed only due to international engagements such as the UN General Assembly session, he said.
Welcoming Senator Rana Sanaullah to the Upper House, Tarar congratulated him on his election, saying his experience and political wisdom would enrich the House’s proceedings.
He said that it would have been a stronger democratic gesture if opposition members had also extended goodwill.
Regarding recent agreement with Saudi Arabia, he said the government and the people of Pakistan felt proud to be recognized among the “protectors of the Haramain Sharifain.”
He said Pakistan’s global stature had risen, with the Prime Minister receiving invitations from multiple regions and Islamic countries.
About Palestine, he said Pakistan remained committed to the cause of the oppressed Palestinians. He welcomed recent peace initiatives led by Saudi Arabia, GCC states, Egypt, Turkiye, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
He said that even the Palestinian leadership had endorsed the framework under discussion, which gave hope for peace.
The minister said Pakistan’s enhanced diplomatic profile was evident at the UN General Assembly, where Islamic countries condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies.
He urged parliamentarians to appreciate positive achievements that raised Pakistan’s prestige rather than focusing solely on criticism.
APP/rzr-raz
Recent Stories
SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa
Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI
As world waits for Hamas response to US peace plan, UN aid teams call for ceasef ..
Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told
PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar
Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi
Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO
SGA Nawabshah branch honors Abid Lashari
Rauf Rind condemns Quetta blast, terms it inhumane act
Pakistan, Germany to boost energy sector digitization & green transition: Federa ..
DC Matiari vows crackdown on human trafficking, forced labor, encroachments
Youth a true strength of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told3 minutes ago
-
PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
SGA Nawabshah branch honors Abid Lashari7 minutes ago
-
Rauf Rind condemns Quetta blast, terms it inhumane act7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany to boost energy sector digitization & green transition: Federal Minister for Energ ..7 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari vows crackdown on human trafficking, forced labor, encroachments7 minutes ago
-
Youth a true strength of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood7 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation3 hours ago
-
Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel3 hours ago
-
Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 313 hours ago
-
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar3 hours ago