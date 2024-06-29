PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that the PML-N under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is focusing on the revival of the economy despite several challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan is facing several internal and external challenges, and these challenges are blocking Pakistan's economic development.

Due to bad economic condition, he said, no other political party was ready to form the government. It was the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister (PM) who not only accepted the challenge of forming government but also working hard to restore the economy, he added.