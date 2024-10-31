PML-N Focusing On Development Works To Improve Common Man Lifestyle: Afzal
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is focusing on development works to improve common man’s lifestyle
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is focusing on development works to improve common man’s lifestyle.
Pakistan Stock Exchange and Information technology sector are booming gradually due to better policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The government has provided relief in petroleum and power sector to reduce financial burden on poor consumers,
he said adding that we are taking measures to further decrease inflation index to benefit people of this country.
Commenting on political role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI had been trying to halt economic activity and international conferences held in Pakistan.
He said that PTI was also trying to sabotage investor’s confidence by holding protest demonstration and public meetings.
He said that PML-N, led government will continue development works to achieve prosperity goals for the people.
In reply to a question about sluggish economy, he said investor’s confidence is growing day by day towards this region due to persistence efforts and polices of the government.
Recent Stories
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district
PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs
Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA18 seconds ago
-
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ17 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala17 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign17 minutes ago
-
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq7 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots7 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed8 minutes ago
-
Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov8 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 3 outlaws :1250g hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates newly elected PBA's officials3 minutes ago