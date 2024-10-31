Open Menu

PML-N Focusing On Development Works To Improve Common Man Lifestyle: Afzal

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is focusing on development works to improve common man’s lifestyle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is focusing on development works to improve common man’s lifestyle.

Pakistan Stock Exchange and Information technology sector are booming gradually due to better policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government has provided relief in petroleum and power sector to reduce financial burden on poor consumers,

he said adding that we are taking measures to further decrease inflation index to benefit people of this country.

Commenting on political role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI had been trying to halt economic activity and international conferences held in Pakistan.

He said that PTI was also trying to sabotage investor’s confidence by holding protest demonstration and public meetings.

He said that PML-N, led government will continue development works to achieve prosperity goals for the people.

In reply to a question about sluggish economy, he said investor’s confidence is growing day by day towards this region due to persistence efforts and polices of the government.

