PML-N Focusing On Strengthening Economy: Member Punjab Assembly Salma Butt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly Salma Butt on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is focusing on strengthening the economy.
The incumbent government is striving hard to boost the economic and development sectors and for this, all necessary steps are being taken to achieve the objectives, she said this while talking to private news channel.
Expressing views on past coalition government experience, she said, we had good congenial relations with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and worked together for revival of the economy and resolving the issues being faced by people.
The PML-N had the support of the coalition partners including PPP, she said.
PML-N and PPP had also signed the historic Charter of Democracy (CoD) with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, she reminded.
Commenting on the budget 2024-25, she said that PPP leaders were present during the process of budget preparation.
She added that PML-N is ready to remove all genuine reservations of PPP regarding the budget 2024-25. We hope that government would pass the budget from the House with the full support of coalition partners in next few days.
To a question, she said the government has initiated the development works on CPEC Zone II and we are expecting 25 billion Dollars of investment from the Gulf and middle States.
