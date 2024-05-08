Open Menu

PML-N Focusing To Steer Country Out Of Crises, Healing Ties With 'brotherly Countries': Danyal Ch

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PML-N focusing to steer country out of crises, healing ties with 'brotherly countries': Danyal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Wednesday said that government was focused to steer country out of current economic crises and mending ties with its time-tested friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and China.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that history was witnessed that PML-N boldly faced the challenges during atomic explosion, load shedding, motorways, terrorism and provide booster of injections to ill-economy to overcome the

burden.

He also urged that people to repose confidence in PML-N so that we could regain our lost glory, adding, three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name was written on all development projects.

Replying to a question, he said that PML-N is repairing diplomatic ties with neighboring nations as no any country can expect upset relations with neighboring countries.

He said PML-N do not want power to roam around in luxury cars but we want accountability of those who ruined this country and made false promises with public.

To another question, he stressed that every politician must work for the national interests putting behind the political differences.

