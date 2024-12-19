PML-N For Comprehensive Social Media Regulations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry Thursday reaffirmed the government's dedication to protecting freedom of expression, while also highlighting the urgent need for robust social media regulations which aims to strike a delicate balance between promoting open discourse and safeguarding citizens from the harmful effects of misinformation.
Talking to private news channel, PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry said that Government was taking concrete steps to address this pressing concern and pledged to resolve complaints within the coming days.
Talal Chaudhry also emphasized that the party will not tolerate cyber crimes and defamation of state institutions through social media platforms.
By regulating social media and preventing its misuse, the PML-N aims to create a safer and more respectful online environment, where freedom of expression can thrive without compromising national interests or individual rights, he added.
Responding to a question, Talal Chaudhry emphasized that the government makes all major decisions in consultation with its allies, upholding the principles of democratic governance.
"We believe in democratic practices and negotiation to resolve issues, ensuring that all stakeholders are on board and their concerns are addressed," he added.
