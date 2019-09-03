UrduPoint.com
PML-N For Stepping Up Diplomatic Efforts To Highlight Kashmir Situation: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:24 AM

PML-N for stepping up diplomatic efforts to highlight Kashmir situation: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday urged the government to expedite diplomatic efforts especially with friendly countries for highlighting the miseries of people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Addressing a news conference here, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said the Federal Cabinet members must visit the capitals of all Muslim countries and apprise them about sufferings of Kashmiris, who had been under to the curfew and lockdown imposed by the Indian occupation forces for the last four weeks.

He said the entire nation from Karachi to Gilgit was united with the Kashmiris and would go to every extent for their right to self-determination.

Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and his party would present its policy action on the Kashmir situation in the upcoming session of National Assembly, he added.

To a query, he said an All Parties Conference (APC) would be convened soon to formulate a joint strategy for future course-of-action on the Kashmir issue.

