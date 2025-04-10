PML-N formally begins holding weekly public day in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) On the special instructions of the Provincial President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, the holding of a weekly public day has been formally launched in the provincial capital Peshawar.

The aim of this initiative is to directly hear the problems of the people, review them and take effective steps for timely solutions.

In this regard, Sobia Shahid, President PML-Women's Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Member of the Provincial Assembly, initiated regular public meetings at the party's provincial secretariat in Peshawar.

Delegations from different areas, local dignitaries, women, senior citizens and youth called on MPA Sobia Shahid and shared their problems with her. To ensure the convenience of the people and immediate resolution of their problems, a former candidate for the Provincial Assembly and senior leader of the party Azmat Khan was also present with Sobia Shahid.

They provided assistance in listening to the issues and expressed their personal interest in several complaints, assuring immediate action.

The issues raised by the delegations included electricity load shedding, gas supply, health and education issues, transfers in government offices, complaints related to NADRA and other institutions, and other issues and lack of facilities for women.

Subia Shahid listened to all the issues with keen interest and immediately contacted the officers of the concerned departments and issued orders to resolve several complaints on the spot.

She said that the leadership of PML-N believes in public service and on the instructions of Engineer Amir Muqam, the process of listening to public issues regularly basis will continue on weekly basis.

A large number of workers also participated on the occasion and appreciated this initiative of Public Day, saying that this will not only provide a platform for the people to solve their problem, rather will also reduce the gap between the party and the people.

PML-N workers and leaders from Peshawar paid tribute to Engineer Amir Muqam's decision and said that the PML-N is demonstrating real public representation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that every worker of the party is dedicated to the spirit of public service and this trend will be spread throughout the province.

It should be noted that a weekly public day will be organized every week on a designated day at the party secretariat to resolve public issues, where people will be provided opportunity to directly raise their issues in front of the party leadership without hesitation.

The party leadership reiterated its commitment that the PML-N will create all possible opportunities for public service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will continue to take steps for public welfare.