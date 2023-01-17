PML-N forwards two names for caretaker CM slot

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has forwarded two Names for appointment of caretaker chief minister to Punjab Governor Muhamamd Baligur-Rehman.

In a letter issued here on Tuesday, Hamza Shehbaz, being the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, forwarded the names of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Ahad Khan Cheema for caretaker chief minister slot.

As Hamza Shehbaz is not present in the country, he nominated MPA Malik Ahmed Khan to further coordinate with the Punjab chief minister on the issue of caretaker CM.