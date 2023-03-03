PML-N fully prepared to contest election: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Friday said the party was fully prepared to contest elections in Punjab or any other part of the country

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Friday said the party was fully prepared to contest elections in Punjab or any other part of the country.

Addressing a PML-N workers' convention, she said it was being propagated that the party were afraid of elections, but the reality was that they were ready to go to the hustings as she had already toured almost half of the Punjab province.

She was confident that the PML-N would win the general election with a thumping majority and exhorted the workers to gird their loins for the purpose.

Maryam said the people were well aware of the "negative politics" being pursued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

She said it was an irony that injustice was meted out to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, who was sentenced for "not receiving a salary from his son and having an 'Iqama' (residential permit), while Imran Khan despite being proved a "culprit" was roaming free.

Apparently referring to the contempt of court notices issued to her recently, Maryam said the person who was not appearing before the courts despite repeated issuance of summons was, in fact, committing the contempt of court.

She said when ousted from the prime minister's office through a vote of no-confidence, Imran Khan made a false narrative that his government was toppled under a conspiracy hatched by the United States citing a cipher. But today, he was holding meetings with the US officials at his Zaman Park residence, and "begging" them to get his relations restored, she added.

She said Imran Khan's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement) had flopped even before it was kicked off. How come it was possible that the leader was busy filling his own pockets through 'loot and plunder' while sitting in the comfort of home, and forcing his party workers to "fill jails", she remarked.

Referring to a leaked audio of alleged conversation between PTI leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and his brother Faisal Chaudhary, she mocked that the PTI should now get the election symbol of 'truck'.

She said Imran Khan, who destroyed the economy after being imposed on the country as a result of the 'Panama conspiracy', had the audacity to question the rising dollar-rupee parity.

Maryam said Imran Khan was a "mentally disturbed person" and the PTI members of the National Assembly had tendered their resignations due to his ego, and now they were trying their best, one way or the other, to get back to the parliament.

The PML-N leader praised the people of Gujranwala, saying that they were the first who had realized that Imran Khan was "the biggest fraud of the country". They had always supported Nawaz Sharif and his candidates, and they would again vote for the PML-N in the next election, she added.

Addressing the convention, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the country was passing through a difficult phase and the coalition government was taking all possible measures to steer it out of all crises.

He said Maryam Nawaz, after her return from abroad, had reinvigorated the party, which was now fully ready for the elections.