PML-N Fully Prepared To Contest Next Elections: Atta

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is fully prepared for contesting the next elections.

The PML-N will win the general elections under the umbrella of Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The country was making progress during the era of PML-N governments, he stated.

There is no delay in the next elections, he said adding that the general elections would be held as per schedule. The PML-N would form the next government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said. To a question about the name of the caretaker prime minister, he said consultation would be made with political parties for selecting the name of the caretaker prime minister.

