PML-N Gave Billions In Subsidies On Sugar, Wheat: Spokesman To PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:40 PM

PML-N gave billions in subsidies on Sugar, Wheat: Spokesman to PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had a lion's share in sugar and wheat commodities while running the affairs of its government in the past.

The PML-N, had provided subsidy on essential items amounting to billions of rupees, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Appreciating the present Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said it was a momentous event in the history of Pakistan that a commission had been constituted on directives of the prime minister for ascertaining the reasons of shortage of essential commodities.

The spokesperson further stated that a detailed report would appear before public on April 25, this month and assured that responsible elements behind the crisis of sugar and wheat would face action.

The PTI government, he said had a mandate of eliminating the corruption from the society and for this, a procedure of accountability had been adopted to carry forward the inquiries against the corrupt elements.

No one was above the law, he said, adding any person involved in plundering public money would be punished as per law of the country.

