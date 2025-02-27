Open Menu

PML-N GB Delegation Meets Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:14 PM

PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Gilgit-Baltistan met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Gilgit-Baltistan met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah here on Thursday.

The emphasis on government reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting centered around PML-N's commitment to good governance in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Sanaullah stressing the importance of aligning development plans with the party's political ideology, said a press release.

He noted that PML-N prioritizes collective welfare, ensuring that the region's growth benefits all its citizens.

Sanaullah assured the delegation that their administrative concerns will be addressed, and pledged that PML-N will contest the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections with full force.

He also assured that party tickets will be awarded based on merit.

Recent Stories

Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woma ..

Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe

2 minutes ago
 PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah

PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fat ..

Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years

2 minutes ago
 Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead a ..

Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home

2 minutes ago
 PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Audi ..

PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Scienc ..

Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: ..

6 minutes ago
Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for ..

Pakistan scales up climate resilience with DAP for Badin, Dera Ghazi Khan

6 minutes ago
 SC gives time to Punjab govt for submission of rec ..

SC gives time to Punjab govt for submission of record regarding May 9 incidents

4 minutes ago
 SSC & HSC exams to start from April 7: Controller ..

SSC & HSC exams to start from April 7: Controller of Board

4 minutes ago
 DC inspects RHC in Chak 14

DC inspects RHC in Chak 14

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore copper mining coopera ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore copper mining cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezue ..

Trump ends Chevron permit in major blow to Venezuela

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan