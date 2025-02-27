PML-N GB delegation meets Rana Sanaullah

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Gilgit-Baltistan met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Gilgit-Baltistan met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah here on Thursday.

The emphasis on government reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting centered around PML-N's commitment to good governance in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Sanaullah stressing the importance of aligning development plans with the party's political ideology, said a press release.

He noted that PML-N prioritizes collective welfare, ensuring that the region's growth benefits all its citizens.

Sanaullah assured the delegation that their administrative concerns will be addressed, and pledged that PML-N will contest the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections with full force.

He also assured that party tickets will be awarded based on merit.