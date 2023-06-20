UrduPoint.com

PML-N, Given Many Programs For People's Prosperity: Musadiq

Published June 20, 2023

PML-N, given many programs for people's prosperity: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, last governments had given many programs for people's prosperity and the country's development.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the PML-N had provided many jobs to people besides constructing motorways, power plants, hospitals, educational institutions, metro buses, orange trains, clean drinking water plants, laptop schemes, green, blue and yellow bus services for twin cities.

Commenting on Greek human tragedy, he said, it is a sad incident.

He said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources which must be utilized in a proper manner.

In reply to a question about inflation, he said, we are facing inflation but it is a global issue.

He said that the government is trying to provide maximum relief to the poor masses.

He said there are also many organizations like Edhi and charity institutions working in Pakistan for poor people.

He said that PML-N, government had made agreements to achieve progress in TAPI, and Russian Oil for Pakistan.

He said that the government had also initiated health programs to facilitate poor families.

About elections, he said the PML-N, would win the general elections with a thumping majority.

