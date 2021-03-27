UrduPoint.com
PML-N Given Rs 27 Bln Subsidy In Its Tenure: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

PML-N given Rs 27 bln subsidy in its tenure: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Maryam Nawaz was unaware of the facts that PML-N was given Rs 27 billion subsidy on sugar during the tenure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Maryam Nawaz was unaware of the facts that PML-N was given Rs 27 billion subsidy on sugar during the tenure.

Shehbaz Sharif even being chief minister at that time given subsidy to his own sugar mills, she added.

Addressing a press conference at Dar-ul-Aman on Saturday, Dr Firdous said that Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set a new precedent to make a commission to investigate sugar scandal and fixed the responsibilities without any discrimination.

She said that Maryam Nawaz had made a false claim that during the PML-N tenure, sugarcane growers were always paid as per their desire adding that whereas PTI government had formulated a proper mechanism of payments to the growers and no mill owner could now deprive the sugarcane growers from their due rights.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the philosophy of 'rent a crowd' could not move forward.

She said, "We know that those who desire to topple the government, are not sincere even with each other." The Social Welfare Department was busy in serving the people specially women victims of violence under the guidelines of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, she said. The department had spread the net of Dar-ul-Aman in all 36 districts of Punjab and theses homes could accommodate 20 to 50 residents at the time.

SACM said that core purpose of today's visits was to review the basic facilities which were being provided in the Dar-ul-Aman.

She said that theses homes were presented a practical picture of our society, adding "We have to make efforts to bring progress in our society." She said that Punjab government had devised a new plan of action with the consensus of provincial minister social welfare to bring reforms in the department,a dding that digitalization would also be introduced in the department matters to make classified data of females who live in Dar-ul-Aman.

Dr Firdous said, "Keeping in view the increase in coronavirus cases in Punjab, the government may impose complete lockdown, however, it will be decided in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) upcoming meeting." She said that the smart lockdown imposed by the government was not being taken seriously by the people, after that complete lockdown would be the only solution. She said, "If the people do not follow SOPs then government will have to take more strong measure to curb the spread of coronavirus." She said "It is our constitutional and legal responsibility to protect the lives of the people."To a question she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a story of the past and its narrative was also buried by its leaders. She said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had politically done well during the whole scenario. She said that cancellation of April 4 rally was a wise decision by the PPP due to increasing coronavirus cases.

To another query about PDM, she said Maryam and Bilawal were politically immature and they had to learn more. Dr Firdous said that Mayram was a good actor, but not a good politician.

