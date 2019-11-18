UrduPoint.com
PML-N Gives Challenge To PM Khan To Launch His Own Mega-project

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:22 PM

The PML-N says PM Imran Khan is inaugurating projects that were launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) Pakistan Mulsim League-N (PML-N) on Monday came down hard upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan over inaugurating various projects over what it said were launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and challenged him to start his own mega project.

Through official account, PML-N said that all projects started by Nawaz Sharif were now being inaugruated in various parts of the country.

"Let us show your own mega project Imran Khan," PML-N tweeted on its official account. "They are inaugurating all those projects initiated by Nawaz Sharif. But by doing so, Imran Khan cannot snatch the credit of Nawaz Sharif's initiatves ,"

According to government sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is due today to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section from Shah Maqsood to Mansehra.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had to inaugurate the remaining section of Hazara Motorway on Nov 15th but it was deferred till today due to engagements of the PM as well as bad weather conditinos in the area.
National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman MNA Ali Khan and Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul islam made this announcement that the remaining section of Hazara Motorway would be inagurated on Nov 18th (today).

MNA Saleh muhammad had told reporters that PM Khan was due to inaugurate section of Hazara Motorway on November 15 but rough weather hurdled the event which was scheduled for Monday (today).
He stated that traffic on Karakoram Highway remained blocked from Haripur to Mansehra and passengers and people travelling intra cities and between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan suffered a lot.“With inauguration of this section of Hazara Motorway, people could enjoy hustle-free travel in the division,” said the lawmaker.
Hazara Motorway section from Burhan to Shah Maqsood had already completed and was inaugurated on December 27, 2017 while about 118.32 kilometers long Havelian to Thakot section was further distributed in three sections where 55 kilometer section from Havelian to Shankiari comprising 15-kilometer and 40 kilometers expressway would be inaugurated by the PM Imran Khan on the November 18, 2019.
The remaining section of Hazara Motorway from Mansehra to Thakot would likely to be completed by next year in February 2020. Accordinng to Associated Press of Pakistan, Hazara Motorway starts from Burhan, passes through Haripur, Hevlian, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot and the motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra.

