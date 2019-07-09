PML-N gives strong call of protest to workers during appearance of Hamza Shehbaz before AC

(@imziishan)

PML-N Lahore has given a strong call of protest to all its workers on the occasion of appearance of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz before the Accountability Court (AC) today on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) PML-N Lahore has given a strong call of protest to all its workers on the occasion of appearance of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz before the Accountability Court (AC) today on Wednesday.

All assembly members have been assigned duty to gather as much as possible the PML-N workers and supporters in order to express solidarity with party leader.Workers will also reach camp jail.Legal team of Hamza Shehbaz will prepare a bail plea after considering legal points after judicial in money laundering case.Legal team will also approach LHC within the next two days.NAB will pray for more physical remand in assets beyond known sources of income case while Hamza Shehbaz is already on judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.