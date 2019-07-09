UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Gives Strong Call Of Protest To Workers During Appearance Of Hamza Shehbaz Before AC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

PML-N gives strong call of protest to workers during appearance of Hamza Shehbaz before AC

PML-N Lahore has given a strong call of protest to all its workers on the occasion of appearance of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz before the Accountability Court (AC) today on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) PML-N Lahore has given a strong call of protest to all its workers on the occasion of appearance of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz before the Accountability Court (AC) today on Wednesday.

All assembly members have been assigned duty to gather as much as possible the PML-N workers and supporters in order to express solidarity with party leader.Workers will also reach camp jail.Legal team of Hamza Shehbaz will prepare a bail plea after considering legal points after judicial in money laundering case.Legal team will also approach LHC within the next two days.NAB will pray for more physical remand in assets beyond known sources of income case while Hamza Shehbaz is already on judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Protest National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Money All Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Electricity prices to further increase under IMF p ..

7 minutes ago

ETEA announces entry test results for admission of ..

3 minutes ago

Another baby girl subjected to sexual assault in ..

3 minutes ago

CTD busts gang involved in looting people coming o ..

32 seconds ago

Strangled body of girl found in Multan

34 seconds ago

Afghan Forces Detain 2 Iranian Soldiers for Illega ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.