PML-N Goons Attack On Shahbaz Gill Shameful, Condemnable: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

PML-N goons attack on Shahbaz Gill shameful, condemnable: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Monday termed an attack on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, shameful & condemnable act by PML-N goons.

In a tweet, he said that such acts must be condemned by all otherwise will start a culture of violence which will only end up damaging democracy.

"You only resort to such violent acts when you've lost all moral authority & lack logic to carry on a civilized debate", he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

