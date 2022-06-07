PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi on Monday said the government was trying to overcome the power and energy crises at priority basis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that loadshedding hours would be reduced to 3.5 hours from Tuesday and 2 hours from 16 June.

He said that incumbent government was working on enhancing power plants' capacity to counter power outages, also deploring that the former PTI government had done nothing in this regard.

Shahid Khaqan Abassi said that Moody's rating, downgrading Pakistan's status from stable to negative, deteriorated after the PTI government did not honour the IMF agreement, also slamming his predecessors for blatantly lying (In the name of political narrative) just to save their politics.

He also held the government would complete its remaining tenure.

On petrol price hike Abbasi maintained that government had no other option than raising the prices and it was all because previous government's poor policies.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer for grand dialogue, Shahid Khaqan said that PML-N led government was in favour of holding talks with all political parties, relevant stakeholders for the country's welfare.

"Government was working hard 24/7 to improve current economic situation of the country," said Abassi.