UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt Always Worked For Welfare, Uplift Of City: Governor Baligh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PML-N govt always worked for welfare, uplift of city: Governor baligh

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that whenever the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power, it always launched development and welfare projects for the people of Bahawalpur on priority basis.

While addressing the PML-N Workers Convention at Circuit House here, he said that there were no medicines in the hospitals of Bahawalpur during the last four years, and the facilities for dialysis patients suffering from kidney disease were also discontinued. He said that the PML-N government used to give free medicines to cancer patients in Bahawalpur. Governor told that Punjab government has allocated substantial funds in the current budget to increase the availability of medical facilities at all hospitals. The Punjab government has started supplying free medicines to cancer patients.

He said that bone marrow transplant is a very expensive treatment for thalassemia patients who get cancer and there was no institution in Bahawalpur to treat it.

The previous PML-N government started a multi-billion rupee project for bone marrow transplants in Bahawalpur but no attention was paid to this project in the last four years. The government of Punjab provided speedo buses to the people of Bahawalpur which were shifted to Dera Ghazi Khan at the behest of the previous government. He told that the service is restored in Bahawalpur with 8 more buses and now the fleet has reached 20 buses. Governor Punjab said that more areas have been added to the route of speedo buses in Bahawalpur.

He further said that the project of motorway interchange from Bahawalpur to Jhangra East was also planned by then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Governor Punjab said that we all have to make decisions for the welfare of the country. He said that the PML-N government has delivered in adverse circumstances in the past and will do the same this time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Budget Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Same Sunday Cancer Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

19 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.