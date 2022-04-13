PML-N govt committed to provide maximum relief to masses: Javed Latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif Wednesday said that his government was determined to provide maximum relief to masses in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf and all-out steps would be taken in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that government was aware of difficulties the people and a comprehensive road map would be developed for prosperity of salary classed-citizens.

He said the PML-N government would leave no stone unturned in providing facilities to the underprivileged areas.

Replying to a question, he regretted that former prime minister Imran Khan due to his alleged "ego" had put every institution at stake and PML-N government would hold a thorough investigation into the "threat letter" and unmask all the actors in front of public soon.

He further said that threat letter investigation and electoral reforms to hold free and fair elections were among our top agenda, adding, government would take its opposition together to work on a national agenda for steering the country out of the prevailing crises.

To another question about formation of cabinet, he said that his party will develop consensus with all allied political parties for cabinet and his government will makeall-out efforts for equal development of the metropolis.