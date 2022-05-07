UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt Doesn't Believe In Politics Of Revenge: Tahira Aurangzeb

Published May 07, 2022

PML-N govt doesn't believe in politics of revenge: Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Tahira Aurangzeb Saturday said that her government does not believe in the politics of revenge and they firmly believed for the promotion and protection of every citizen' basic rights.

"PTI leadership has defamed its image in the public by introducing un-ethical culture in the politics and have lost its credibility due to narratives based on lies in front of public", she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would ensure merit, strict rule of law and supremacy of constitution in addition to dispensation of justice in the country, she added.

She said the PML-N remained in touch with masses, adding, Vice-president Maryam Nawaz had launched a mass mobilization campaign for the purpose of making people aware.

Tahira Aurangzeb said present government inherited worst challenges but Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would successfully cope with all crises and restored people's confidence.

Every citizen of the country would be allowed to work freely under law in order for the country to flourish as that is what is in the best interest of the country, she added.

Replying a question, she criticized that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has deceived masses in the name of change and religion and was now came out to mislead but now masses can not be deceived through hollow slogans of corruption-free and Naya Pakistan.

She said elections would be held on time after electoral reforms and all the democratic forces would decide about next elections.

