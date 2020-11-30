PML-N govt inked expensive agreements for personal gains: Omar Ayub

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government had inked expensive agreements in power sector in order to get personal gains resulting huge loss to the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government had inked expensive agreements in power sector in order to get personal gains resulting huge loss to the national exchequer.

Addressing at a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, the Minister said the PML-N government had laid many mines for the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He said the misappropriation of Rs 80 billion was detected in Nandipur Power Plant project. The amount which was to be given to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had been spent on other things resulting huge debt to the PSO account, he said.

He said the case has been sent to FIA for investigation in this regard and all those involved in the scam would be taken to task.

Coming hard on the past PML-N government, the minister said that the energy mix had been badly disturbed by the past government as 70 per cent of the energy was being generated through imported expensive fuel. The PML-N government also discarded Renewable Energy (RE) projects of 4000 MW in order to pave way for setting up expensive power plants based on imported coal, he said.

He said solar energy agreements were signed @ Rs 24 per unit in the past while the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only revived all RE energy projects but also inked agreements for getting solar energy- Rs 6 per unit.

The whole nation was feeling brunt of wrong power agreements signed by the past government with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Omar Ayub clarified.

However, the Minister said the incumbent government has started to renegotiate all power agreements with the IPPs to provide relief to the masses. The government has also decided to close state-owned in-efficient and old power plants which would also help saved billion of rupees, he said.

He said the past government also did not increase power tariff in last two years of its tenure besides excessive power supply to the areas of power pilferage mere to win general elections.

Similarly, the past government did not make any investment in power transmission system. The present government had spent Rs 47 billion on up-gradation of 220kV and 500 kV transmission system of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in last two years, he said.

He said owing to huge investment in the transmission system, additional 4275 MW electricity was transmitted during the last summer.

Moreover, the minister said the government has given package for the industry besides addressing energy issues of South Balochistan.

Omar Ayub said certain leaders of PML-N were misguiding people by presenting wrong statistics. In past, share of furnace power plants was 25 per cent in total energy generation which has been reduced to only four per cent, he said.

Replying to a question, the minister said all power plants had to be run in summer due to increase in demand of electricity.

He said almost Rs 100 billion relief package was given to the power consumers during the COVID-19.