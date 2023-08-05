Open Menu

PML-N Govt Making All Efforts To Empower Women: Defence Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PML-N govt making all efforts to empower women: defence minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is making all-out efforts to empower women, and establishment of Women Empowerment Centres across the country is part of the initiative.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Government Women Empowerment Centre at Bharath-Sialkot here on Saturday, he said 55 per cent of country's population consisted of women, in which very few women were doing jobs for themselves and their families.

He said that until all these women earn their own livelihood, the country could not come out of economic difficulties.

The minister said that the government was opening women empowerment centres so that mothers, sisters and daughters could go there to learn skills and earn decent livelihood to support their families. He said that it was is a rare opportunity for Sialkot, especially Bharath, and women living in that area should take advantage of the facility.

Kh Asif said that at the Government Women Empowerment Centre Bharath, women would be taught skills like computer course, sewing, embroidery, Nazra Quran, drafting, ribbon work and others, which would provide them with ample opportunities for a dignified employment in society.

The defence minister said that by establishing such training centres, unemployment could be eliminated from Allama Iqbal's city. Kh Asif said that it was a responsibility of the government to provide basic facilities to people, for which important and concrete steps were being taken. He said that inflation was at peak across the world, but Pakistan had few resources to fight the menace. If these resources are provided and all members of a family are provided with employment and they start working, inflation could be tackled very effectively.

The minister said that the PMLN was the only party in the country which had served Pakistan historically and the journey of service would continue in future.

Former Member Provincial Assembly Masha-Ullah Butt, Rana Arif Iqbal, City President PMLN Women Wing Nusrat Jamshed, PML-N candidate for PP-36 Hafiz Shahid Ghugh and others were also present.

