PML-N Govt Making Progress Amid Challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

Former Federal Minister and General Secretary of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday lauded the progress of central government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Former Federal Minister and General Secretary of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday lauded the progress of central government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed these views while talking to the people of his constituency during a public gathering.

Murtaza Abbassi asserted that the party was making significant strides forward while a disruptive faction struggled to harm Pakistan's progress.

Abbasi emphasized that the development initiatives that had stalled during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's tenure were now being revitalized by the PML-N. He voiced his concerns regarding the ruling class in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accusing them of exploiting the rights of the province's residents for the past twelve years.

He pointed out that, despite the record level of debt incurred by the province, those in power appear indifferent to the challenges faced by the people.

Addressing the ongoing issues in his constituency, Abbasi highlighted his commitment to serving the community even in the absence of official power. He promised to allocate funds that are ten times greater than those brought in by the current Member of the National Assembly (MNA). This funding, he said will be directed toward completing development projects that were initiated during his tenure, besides securing new funds for further initiatives.

