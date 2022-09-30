UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt Not Believes In Political Victimization: Mian Javed Latif

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PML-N govt not believes in political victimization: Mian Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had no such policy of political victimization but PML-N had been subjected to worst maltreatment during tenure of the PTI-led government.

Talking to a private news channel, he mentioned that in the PTI tenure, the political opponents were sent to jails on judicial remands and the entire leadership of PML-N was put behind the bars in fake cases and nothing was proved against anyone.

He said that PML-N leadership had paid the price several times for serving the masses of the country and would continue to serve the public.

Replying to a query, he claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not prove the corruption against PML-N after spending million of Pounds, adding, Allah gave respect to the Nawaz family and "exposed the real face of Khan in front of people."

