PML-N Govt Open To Dialogue With JUIF: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 10:51 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah categorically reaffirmed the PML-N government's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders and expressed eagerness to initiate constructive table talks with Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman, whom he lauded as a pragmatic, democratic and visionary
leader.
In an interview with a private news channel, Sanaullah stated that there is no deadlock with Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman and that issues related to Madaris (Islamic seminaries) will be resolved through negotiation.
Rana Sanaullah urged JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to engage in talks about the current political landscape, specifically addressing his concerns regarding the delay in presidential approval of the 2024 Madrassah bill.
To another question about PTI, Rana Sanaullah criticized the PTI, stating that while the PML-N has consistently extended an olive branch for dialogue, the PTI's actions have only led to chaos and unrest in the country.
He emphasized that the PTI must take responsibility for the May 9 incident, which resulted in widespread violence, vandalism and arson across Pakistan.
Rana Sanaullah highlighted the PML-N's commitment to democracy and economic development, recalling that even when they were in opposition, they extended an olive branch to their rivals by proposing a Charter of Economy, demonstrating their dedication to democratic principles and collaborative governance.
Rana Sanaullah stressed that the PML-N government firmly believes in resolving all issues through peaceful dialogue, advocating for a constructive and collaborative approach to address the country's challenges.
