Open Menu

PML-N Govt Open To Dialogue With JUIF: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 10:51 AM

PML-N govt open to dialogue with JUIF: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah categorically reaffirmed the PML-N government's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders and expressed eagerness to initiate constructive table talks with Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman, whom he lauded as a pragmatic, democratic and visionary

leader.

In an interview with a private news channel, Sanaullah stated that there is no deadlock with Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman and that issues related to Madaris (Islamic seminaries) will be resolved through negotiation.

Rana Sanaullah urged JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to engage in talks about the current political landscape, specifically addressing his concerns regarding the delay in presidential approval of the 2024 Madrassah bill.

To another question about PTI, Rana Sanaullah criticized the PTI, stating that while the PML-N has consistently extended an olive branch for dialogue, the PTI's actions have only led to chaos and unrest in the country.

He emphasized that the PTI must take responsibility for the May 9 incident, which resulted in widespread violence, vandalism and arson across Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah highlighted the PML-N's commitment to democracy and economic development, recalling that even when they were in opposition, they extended an olive branch to their rivals by proposing a Charter of Economy, demonstrating their dedication to democratic principles and collaborative governance.

Rana Sanaullah stressed that the PML-N government firmly believes in resolving all issues through peaceful dialogue, advocating for a constructive and collaborative approach to address the country's challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Rana SanaUllah May All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

2 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

11 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

11 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

11 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

11 hours ago
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

11 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

11 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

11 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

11 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

11 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan