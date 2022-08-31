UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt Providing Relief To Flood Victims: Abid Sher

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 07:15 PM

PML-N govt providing relief to flood victims: Abid Sher

Former state minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate from NA-108 constituency Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Wednesday that the PMLN was a peaceful political party, but it would not allow anyone to remove its banners and flexes in the constituency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Former state minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate from NA-108 constituency Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Wednesday that the PMLN was a peaceful political party, but it would not allow anyone to remove its banners and flexes in the constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, he said all other candidates had displayed their banners and flexes in the NA-108 constituency in connection with the by-polls, but regretted that the banners of the PML-N candidate were being removed. He said voters of the constituency were sensible enough, and they would reject those who were indulging in intimidation and vilification of the PML-N candidate.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing relief to the electricity consumers and made a humble appeal that the relief limit should be increased from 200 units to 500 units.

He said that the country was in the grip of inflation due to ill-conceived policies of the previous government. "The coalition government in Centre was trying to control inflation and its benefits would start reaching the public in next couple of months," he added.

Former state minister and senior PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry told the news conference that political forces in the country had got united due to the policies of the former rulers.

He said the PML-N was not only asking voters for their support to its candidate but also requesting them to help the flood affectees. He said that only the PML-N leaders and workers were reaching out to the flood affected people and trying to mitigate their miseries.

Ahmad Shaharyar, another leader of the PMLN, also addressed the press conference.

