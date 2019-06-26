ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government had put the country's economy on the verge of default and failed to take difficult or unpopular decisions only to safeguard its political gains.

Winding up the general discussion on Federal budget 2019-20 in National Assembly, the minister of state said despite knowing that the State Owned Entities (SOEs) were bleeding, circular debt was rising high, fiscal deficit was expanding, and Current Account Deficit was going out of control, the PML-N did not take any measures to control the worst situation merely due to its political gains.

He said the people who ruled the country for 40 years and paralyzed its economy were now holding Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government responsible for such situation.

"We will be responsible for all our decisions and policies, but we will also not let them (previous rulers) go until they become clear of each and every penny," he added.

He said specifically during previous two years, the country's economic situation worsened as gas losses increased to Rs 150 billion, circular debt raised by Rs 453 billion only in last year of the previous government and overall it soared to Rs 1100 billion.

The SOEs losses reached to Rs 423 billion and Current Account Deficit rose to US$20 billion from $only 2.5 billion in five years.

Hammad said by observing such a grave situation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed its fear that Pakistan might not be in a position to pay back its loans.

He said the fiscal deficit also reached to record high of 6.6% of GDP or Rs 2300 billion.

The minister pointed out that due to responsible policies, the PTI government had managed to control such a worst situation only in 10 months.

The Current Account Deficit had been reduced by 30%, trade deficit had been declined by $4 billion, foreign exchange reserves had also reached to consolidated level, and fiscal deficit was also under control now, he added.

He said the government would reduce the fiscal deficit to zero within two years while tax to GDP ratio will also increase by 3-4%.

He clarified that no new taxes were being imposed on meat, fruits, vegetables, ghee, or wheat flour, however taxes were proposed only on processed food which was usually consumed by the rich.

He also clarified that sugar price was not increased due to the taxes imposed by the government but there were other factors including high price of sugarcane which had helped enhanced revenues of poor farmers.

Hammad said until now most of the sugar mill owners were evading taxes by various tactics but now the government had taken measures to stop such evasion.

He said this year Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would hit the ground which would not only provide the housing facilities to common men but would also create thousands of employment.

He said Rs 217 billion subsidy had been set aside for electricity consumers of up to 300 units.

He said although education was a provincial subject, but the government had increased the budget of education by 35%, besides allocating Rs 14 billion for knowledge economy.

He informed that in the upcoming budget expenditures of Prime Minister house had been put down from Rs 980 million to Rs 600 million (32%).

He said circular debt was decreased by Rs 144 billion this year and it would be reduced to zero within two years.

He said for agriculture sector, the federal government would spend Rs 280 billion with the help of provinces and major share would go water resources and irrigation sector.

He further clarified that no new tax was proposed on exports.

The five exporting sectors, he said were now selling their products worth thousands of billions of rupees within the country, therefore normal sales tax had been levied on them, however he assured that refunds of taxes on exports by such manufacturers would be ensured timely.

He said in the past, the industrial sector was paralyzed due to unjustified taxes. This time we had exempted 1650 items relating to industrial sector from any taxes and taxes on them have been reduced from 3% to zero, he added.

With respect to the ambitious revenue target of Rs 5.55 billion, Hammad said at present the actual potential of tax revenues in the country was Rs 8000, therefore the government would gradually increase the revenues collection to reach that potential.

He said the target of revenue collection would be achieved mainly by blocking sources of producing black money in the country.

"We have integrated data of 55 million people which is a historic achievement and has been done for the first time in history, besides obtaining data of 152,000 overseas Pakistanis from 28 countries which would be fully exploited to bring them in tax net." He said the government had also implemented Benami laws in letter and spirit.

He said taxes on textile and leather tax had been reduced from 15% to 14%.

He informed that tax filing system was being simplified and everybody could be able to file tax return without seeking help from any expert.

Hammad said sales tax return filing would be confined to a single portal within two weeks and FBR was also launching a mobile Application in which the tax filers could easily file their returns easily.