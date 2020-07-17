PML-N govt responsible for dearness in Punjab: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minsiter Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was responsible for dearness in the province.

Winding up debate on price control and dearness during the Punjab Assembly session here, he said the dearness increased due to profligate past rulers who spent the public funds on their self-aggrandisement, adding, if the foreign loans would be spent on building shopping malls in the name of children and purchase properties abroad, it would cause dearness in the country.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour and 15 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair. The members strictly observed the SOPs on coronavirus pandemic.

The day's agenda was concerned with Questions and Answers relating to the Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) while the House also held general debate on Price Control and Dearness.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government did not need advice from the opposition on how to control price hike and dearness in the province, adding that the dearness was a result of spendings by the former rulers of PML-N.

Aslam said the government had made it compulsory to display price list at the shops, adding that the government had imposed fines of 141 million rupees to the businesses for over pricing. he said as many as 6000 FIRs were registered while more than 6000 violators were arrested for price-hike.

Aslam Iqbal said PML-N and PPP government had looted resources of the country during the past 30-40 years.

He said the wheat purchase price from farmers was fixed at 1400 rupees per maund this year while it was 1300 rupees last year.

Responding to question relating to the PHED, Minister Higher Education Yasir Humayun said the department was unable to make new recruitments due to lack of funds, adding, the government would soon make new recruitments.

He said the department was working day and night to fill vacancies in 96 colleges.

Regarding no funding to Okara University, he said the no funds were allocated for Okara University for the fiscal year 2020-21, adding that the provision of funds in the next budget would depend on the availability of sufficient funds.

The Provincial Minister Higher Education informed the House that the government had to cut down funds to certain departments owing to the financial constraints due to coronavirus pandemic.

MPA Raheela Naeem, speaking on a point of order, drew the attention of the Chair towards poor hygiene and sanitation in the cafeteria and lavatories of Government College University (GCU) Lahore. The Chair Mian Shafi Muhammad, however, sought report regarding sanitation condition in GCU.

PPP MPA Haider Ali Gillani, on a point of order, asked the government to clarify whether South Punjab secretariat was being set up in Multan or Bahawalpur. He said the Law Minister should inform the members hailing form Multan where the Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) would sit.

On a point of order, Treasury MPA Uzma Kardar said the government had given a subsidy of 50 billion rupees on daily commodities, adding that the government had also given a relief of 35 rupees per litre on petrol to the masses.

She said the previous government of PML-N had levied 85 percent indirect taxes during the past 10 years.

On completion of day's business, the Chair adjourned the session till July 17 (Friday) at 9 a.m.