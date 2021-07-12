UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Govt Set Up Cost-effective Energy Projects: Shehbaz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

PML-N govt set up cost-effective energy projects: Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that his party's government had set up cost-effective energy projects during its tenure to end load-shedding in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town here, he claimed that the PML-N government had ensured merit and transparency in all development projects. It saved Rs 250 billion in the energy projects and added 5,000-megawatt electricity to the national grid, he claimed. He said no corruption was committed in projects of billions of rupees.

Shehbaz Sharif said his party would continue serving masses in future also.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

24 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

57 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.