PML-N govt set up cost-effective energy projects: Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that his party's government had set up cost-effective energy projects during its tenure to end load-shedding in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town here, he claimed that the PML-N government had ensured merit and transparency in all development projects. It saved Rs 250 billion in the energy projects and added 5,000-megawatt electricity to the national grid, he claimed. He said no corruption was committed in projects of billions of rupees.

Shehbaz Sharif said his party would continue serving masses in future also.