PML-N Govt Striving To Ensure Country's Prosperity, Public Welfare: Zulfiqar Bhatti

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PML-N govt striving to ensure country's prosperity, public welfare: Zulfiqar Bhatti

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The incumbent government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is striving hard to ensure the progress of the country and public welfare and the current budget is proof of it.

This was stated by Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti while addressing a public gathering held at Chak No. 85 NB here Sunday. He said that a huge amount was allocated in the Federal budget for development schemes, roads and infrastructure construction.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that the Punjab government also announced a people-friendly budget aimed at providing public relief to the masses.

Later, the residents of Chak No. 85 NB specially thanked the PML-N MNA for fulfilling longstanding demands, such as the installation of new electric transfer lines, PVC laid in the village streets and addressing the low-pressure issue of Sui gas. Local PML-N leaders Chairman Safdar Gujjar and Chaudhary Hashim Gujjar, along with others, were also present at the public gathering.

