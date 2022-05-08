PML-N govt taking bold steps to strengthen economy: Atta ur Rehman

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :PML-N Member Punjab Assembly Atta ur Rehman said on Sunday PML-led incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources to strengthen the economy of the country because it was a big challenge to provide a fresh breathe to economy.

Talking to APP here he said the former PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the masses during their tenure rather increased massive burden of loans.

Atta ur Rehman said that Pakistan was facing its worst financial crisis due to weak and poor policies of former PTI government.

He said that PTI's weak financial policy makers were responsible of our poor economy.

The MPA said that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took the charge, it was a worst time to control the dead economy as PTI government was totally failed to handle the situation.

Atta ur Rehman said that after taking oath as a Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to stable the economy of the state and was taking bold steps to give new life to our unconscious economy.

He said the past government created shortage of energy and therefore people has to face loadshedding issue again, but he hoped that PML-N govt will control over the issue of energy crisis soon.

He blamed that PTI govt remained busy in looting the state resources and did zero for the good of the people.

Atta ul Rehman also hoped that PML-Nawaz under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif will make Pakistan a real economic power soon.