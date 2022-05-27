PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government would complete constitutional tenure at any cost.

"We are not going to benefit Imran Khan who has damaged the country's economy, " he said while talking to a private television channel. The government, he said would conduct next elections after electoral reforms. He warned that PTI should avoid using pressure tactics or filthy language against the ruling party of PML-N.

Commenting on early elections as demanded by Imran Khan, he said the PML-N had strong desire to protect Pakistan from those who destroyed country's economy and national institutions.

Imran's last regime had destroyed the economic and other sectors due to weak policies, he regretted.

It is the responsibility of every citizen and politician to play role for development of Pakistan, he said.

In reply to a question about technocrats, he said Imran Khan was running the important ministries through technocrats but they could not bring the improvement in the system. He vowed that PML-N government would make all out efforts to streamline the system in every sector. To a question about meeting with PTI leaders, he said the PML-N had held a meeting with the PTI leaders on their wish.