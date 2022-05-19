UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt To Continue Serving Masses: Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PML-N govt to continue serving masses: Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday said that the government would continue to serve as it was taking all out steps to provide relief to the masses.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that political stability was vital to ensure economic development and the PML-N was determined to uphold the law and the constitution.

He said that anyone holding constitutional post should uphold the law and the constitution rather giving preference to personalities.

He said that the PML-N had formed its government through majority and it was enjoying support of the allies and was in majority.

Atta Tarar criticised the previous PTI government who remained indulged in corrupt practices and committed wrongdoing.

Awais Leghari said that the law and the constitution had been violated by the PTI leadership which created constitutional crisis in the centre and province as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Post All Government

Recent Stories

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

52 minutes ago
 Russian Basketball Teams Banned From Participation ..

Russian Basketball Teams Banned From Participation in World Cup - FIBA

52 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu Ahead of Talks With Blinken Says He Expe ..

Cavusoglu Ahead of Talks With Blinken Says He Expects a 'Good Meeting'

52 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Jacobs cruises to win on return t ..

Olympic champion Jacobs cruises to win on return to 100 metres

52 minutes ago
 Rashid Latif visits Muzaffarabad Stadium to review ..

Rashid Latif visits Muzaffarabad Stadium to review arrangements for KPL

56 minutes ago
 SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for star ..

SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for starting development work without ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.