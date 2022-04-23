UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt To Discourage Undemocratic Agenda Of Imran's Party: Khurram

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 08:54 PM

PML-N govt to discourage undemocratic agenda of Imran's party: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Saturday said that the government would discourage undemocratic agenda of Imran's party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was trying to set negative trend in the country by promoting uncivilized language against the ruling party of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said while talking to ptv.

"The Government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, will not take any unlawful step against the leaders of PTI," he said.

"The PML-N's government is focusing on resolving the issues of farmer community to achieve growth in agriculture sector, he said.

In reply to a question about protest demonstration of PTI leaders in public meetings," he said.

"We don't have time to make illegal cases against the leaders of PTI,"he added.

He said"Government will use all available resources to address the issues of common man."He urged Imran's party to brush aside undemocratic movement against the government. He suggested that PTI members should promote constructive work for the poor people of Pakistan.

